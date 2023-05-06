Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments would be placing for state at the 2023 DECA district 6 competition. It was a great time to explore career options and imagine myself in the business industry. It would have not been possible without Tracie Nielson-Newberry, my advisor and marketing teacher who guided me through it all.

Most influential teacher: Olga Tovar in Spanish for Spanish Speakers II; I first got placed in one of Mrs. Tovar’s class my freshman year. Although she was my teacher for one year, she looked after me for the following three. She sees potential and capability in every single kid and strives to guide them. Mrs.Tovar chooses to be the voice of others and advocates for students rights. Not only does she teach academic lessons but life lessons too, always telling students to be proud of where they come from. She is someone who makes me feel comfortable at school because I know there is someone nearby always cheering me on and who truly wants the best for me.