Name: Alex Gotz
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Courtney and Traci Gotz
Most memorable high school moment: Playing for Tremper Soccer.
Most influential teacher: Julie Chase in Spanish; She made learning Spanish lots of fun and helped me be able to communicate in the language effectively.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society
School athletics: Basketball, soccer
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: FC 1974 Soccer, Coaching basketball at the Boys and Girls Club, refereeing soccer
College choice: UW-Whitewater
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: My father
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, determined, and humble
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to earn a college degree and support my own family.