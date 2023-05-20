Name: Alex Gotz

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Courtney and Traci Gotz

Most memorable high school moment: Playing for Tremper Soccer.

Most influential teacher: Julie Chase in Spanish; She made learning Spanish lots of fun and helped me be able to communicate in the language effectively.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society

School athletics: Basketball, soccer

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: FC 1974 Soccer, Coaching basketball at the Boys and Girls Club, refereeing soccer

College choice: UW-Whitewater

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: My father

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, determined, and humble

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to earn a college degree and support my own family.