Name: Alyssa Klementzos

School: Central High School

Parents: John and Jamie Klementzos of Salem

Most memorable high school moment: The bus rides and pasta parties with my soccer team. Playing Just Dance and bonding with my teammates to make lifelong friends.

Most influential teacher: Amy Froemming in 2nd; Mrs. Froemming made school fun and I loved going to school to learn. She was always there for me and was like my school mom and pushed me to work harder and do better since she expected more out of me. This has helped me to be the student I am today, and she inspired me to join the military as well. One day she brought in her military uniform for all of us to see and try on and hearing her stories inspired me to join!

School activities/clubs: DECA, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Mu Alpha Theta

School athletics: Basketball, soccer

School offices held: Association of Business Student Officer; Key Club Officer;

Honors, letters or awards: High Honor Roll each year, Certificate of Excellence, National Honor Society, Academic Letter for high GPA, Academic Medal Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Army National Guard, volunteering, working out

College choice: Ripon (Wis.) University

Intended major/field of study: Law

Role model: Carli Lloyd

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, inspiring, and persevere

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to continue my career with the National Guard and move up in the ranks. While I do that, I plan to finish law school and become a child attorney. No child should ever have to live in a bad home-life situation. I plan to use my law degree to help those children make a change, get a new start, and live the rest of their lives with happiness in the safety of a supportive home.