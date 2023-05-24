Name: Angel Peña

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Manuel and Isabella Hinojos

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school has to be the time I attended my first homecoming as a senior. I didn’t really dance or hung out, but I did have one of the best nights that day. I was a photographer for our newspaper, The Pulse and it was so entertaining and amazing capturing all these special memories. Everyone was happy and having such a great time. Above all, my friends were all there and it was just so wonderful being with people I can spend quality time with.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Sciarra in Digital Graphics; When I first started the Communications academy freshman year in Indian Trail, I never really knew how to use Photoshop or Illustrator. I did enjoy photography and the thrill it brought when I was learning new things. And being in class with Mrs. Sciarra was so comfortable. We really didn’t work cameras, but more of the editing side and adding all sorts of things, making records, posters, ID cards, etc. What really moved me was the inspiration I felt and the motivation I had to perfect my style with digital graphics. It mainly opened the door to my photography route that I would later take. After she retired Junior year, things felt out of place. I miss having her around, she was so sweet and kind.

School activities/clubs: Newspaper, School video announcements

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I am an avid film and digital photographer. Having only boughten my first camera almost a year ago (my 35mm Canon A1), I’ve become really comfortable taking pictures with film or digital cameras. I also sometimes take the opportunity to make video projects like the journalism campaign I recorded / edited for my community service hours.

College choice: Columbia College in Chicago

Intended major/field of study: Cinematography

Role model: Alexander Giannascoli

Three words that best describe my role model: Easy going, wallflower, determined

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to continue my passion with photography in hopes to obtain a career in film making. It has been a dream of mine for a long time now.