Name: Austin Dawson

School: Central High School

Parents: Michael and Amy Dawson of Salem

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was getting my pilot's license alongside one of my friends. My school has an aviation program where students can learn about aviation through hands on experience building an RV12 plane, while working towards getting their private pilots license. One of my friends and I entered the program together, working and learning alongside one another until we both passed the final flight evaluation and became official private pilots.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Jonathan Kao in Biology/Physics; Mr. Kao is a teacher who seems to never lose enthusiasm or motivation when teaching. He makes different concepts within science more relatable and fun to learn about, while also demonstrating the limitless possibilities of science. He has always helped me and contributed to fostering my interest in STEM.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Eagle's Nest Aviation Club, Math Club/Mu Alpha Theta, Skills USA, Chess Club, German Honor Society, SMART Team

School athletics: Soccer, tennis, track

School offices held: Treasurer of National Honor Society; President Eagle's Nest Aviation Club; Co-President Math Club; President Skills USA; Boys Varsity Soccer Co-Captain 2022

Honors, letters or awards: National Merit Scholarship Finalist; Central High School, Academic Letter, Medal and Plaque Awards; Summa Cum Laude; Southern Lakes Conference 1st Team All Conference Boys Soccer; Central High School Boys Soccer Golden Goal Award 2020 and 2022; Southern Lakes Conference Academic Excellence Top 10; Wisconsin 4H Key Award; AP Scholar with Distinction; DECA State and International Qualifier 2022 and 2023; Future Business Leaders of America State Qualifier 2020 and 2023; College Board National Recognition Program Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Kenosha County 4H; United States Youth Futsal National Team 2021-2022; WSG Futsal Club; Croatian Eagles and Libertyville FC 1974 Club Soccer; Kenosha County 4H Ambassadors, Kenosha County 4H Council Youth Member

College choice: United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Intended major/field of study: Aerospace Engineering

Role model: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Ferguson

Three words that best describe my role model: Dependable, Wise, Humble

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to go to space furthering the achievements and abilities of space exploration. I hope to contribute to this growing field, helping humanity to travel and explore further than ever before. In an infinite universe, there are infinite possibilities, some of which I hope to find.