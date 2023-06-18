Name: Bianca Segreti

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Larry and Vanessa Criss

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is homecoming my freshman year. The music was really good and everyone was dancing. I also went with a lot of my friends and met most of my friends that I have now there. It was a really great experience considering that it was my first time going to a school dance.

Most influential teachers: Mr. and Mrs. Metzler; Mr. Metzler teaches AP bio. Mrs. Metzler is currently teaching me medical terminology; Mrs. Metzler has been one of my teachers all four years of high school since I am in the medsci academy. She is a great teacher who is very nice and understanding. Along with her husband Mr. Metzler, he is a good guy with great humor. Both of the Metzler’s are great people and I’m thankful to have them both as my teachers senior year.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, AAYI/AAFI, senior vice president

School athletics: Track

Honors, letters or awards: National Honor Society; honor roll; senior vice president

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Over 100 community service hours; work as a CNA; I enjoy working out, running, painting, and hanging out with friends and family.

College choice: University of Tampa (Fla.)

Intended major/field of study: Pre med or nursing in trauma and pediatrics

Role model: My sister

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, compassionate, determined

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is reaching all of my goals and traveling as much as possible. I would also like to leave a positive impact in the medical field whether that be finding a cure to certain diseases or simply leaving a positive impact on the people I care for.