Name: Brooke Smith
School: Central High School
Parents: Gordon and Julie Smith of Bristol
Most memorable high school moment: Earning First Place at DECA state
Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in AP English Language and English 12 Honors; Mrs. Popp is my most influential teacher because she led me to realize my potential. By persuading me to speak out in class and teaching me how to research and write, Mrs. Popp truly educated me. Her teaching skills pushed me to explore my passion for education. She began occasionally referring to me as the Secretary of Education after I told her that is a dream of mine. Her comments helped me realize that my dreams can be a reality.
School activities/clubs: DECA, forensics, freshman mentors, Key Club, leadership team, National Honor Society, student government, Youth in Governance member, Daily Morning Announcements, School Store Human Resource Manager, Association of Business Students (ABS)
School athletics: Cheerleading
School offices held: Key Club President; Student Council Community Service Officer; Senior Class Vice President
Honors, letters or awards: Suma Cum Laude; Academic Excellence (Certificate, Chenille Letter, Silver Medal, and Plaque); High Honor Roll; DECA 1st place state champion in Business Services Marketing; DECA state 3rd place finalist in School-Based Enterprises; DECA International Medalist in Business Services Marketing; Youth in Governance Certificate of Merit
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Camping; hiking; kayaking; volunteering; writing; racquetball; spending time with friends
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Educational Policy
Role model: Gordon Smith (father)
Three words that best describe my role model: Dedicated, Brave, Hardworking
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to accomplish milestones within my career in education by influencing a system of education that promotes overall joy and intelligence in all students.