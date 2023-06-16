Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in AP English Language and English 12 Honors; Mrs. Popp is my most influential teacher because she led me to realize my potential. By persuading me to speak out in class and teaching me how to research and write, Mrs. Popp truly educated me. Her teaching skills pushed me to explore my passion for education. She began occasionally referring to me as the Secretary of Education after I told her that is a dream of mine. Her comments helped me realize that my dreams can be a reality.