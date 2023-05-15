Name: Cal Adamczyk

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Scott and Dana Adamczyk

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment was the first day of freshman year. My first step into Tremper I knew that I had so much time to accelerate as both a student athlete and as a person, yet at the same time I realized that this time was also limited and that I should cherish the coming moments for the rest of my life.

Most influential teacher: John Matera as Athletic Director; Coach Matera has helped me develop not only as a player, but rather as a person in which I am proud to acknowledge myself as. He has paved the way for me both athletically and academically and I could not be more appreciative of him.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government, yearbook

School athletics: Baseball, soccer

Honors, letters or awards: Baseball 2021 SEC All Conference Honorable Mention; Soccer 2021 SEC All Conference Honorable Mention and 2022 SEC All Conference Second Team

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Travel Baseball for GRB Rays in Waukesha

College choice: UW-La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: Steph Curry

Three words that best describe my role model: Optimistic, Discerning, Inspirational

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my future I hope to create a name for both myself and my family. I will strive to make all those that believed in me along the way proud of what I will accomplish. I look to earn all my degrees in college and become very successful in the business world. I will continue to give back to the Kenosha community that has treated me with such kindness and admiration, and to live a life that I can be thankful for.