Name: Chardonnee Davis

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: Charlie

Parents: Charles Davis and Latoya Williams

Most memorable high school moment: Enjoying the time with my true friends going to football games and dances

Most influential teacher: Amanda Drews in Child Development; She encourages students uses their mistakes to teach them.

Other school activities: African American Youth Initiative

School athletics: Basketball, Basketball Manager

School offices held: Leadership for African American Youth Initiative

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll, All Star

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Creative arts ,music, painting and Crafts, Dance, Photography

College choice: Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.

Intended major/field of study: Interior Design, Culinary Arts

Role model: Taishae Hunter

Three words that best describe my role model: Exert, kind, trustworthy

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become an inspiration to others, Go on a trip around the world, and Develop my passion into a Career