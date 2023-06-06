Name: Chardonnee Davis
School: Tremper High School
Nickname: Charlie
Parents: Charles Davis and Latoya Williams
Most memorable high school moment: Enjoying the time with my true friends going to football games and dances
Most influential teacher: Amanda Drews in Child Development; She encourages students uses their mistakes to teach them.
Other school activities: African American Youth Initiative
School athletics: Basketball, Basketball Manager
School offices held: Leadership for African American Youth Initiative
People are also reading…
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll, All Star
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Creative arts ,music, painting and Crafts, Dance, Photography
College choice: Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.
Intended major/field of study: Interior Design, Culinary Arts
Role model: Taishae Hunter
Three words that best describe my role model: Exert, kind, trustworthy
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become an inspiration to others, Go on a trip around the world, and Develop my passion into a Career