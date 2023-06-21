Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would be playing at my final holiday concert. I never thought I would cry at one of my final concerts, but I was just so proud of everyone and it was such a joyous moment. Playing our final song as a combined orchestra, band, and choir made my heart feel so full and the memories of my 4 years in high school came flooding back to me and it felt like I was ready to start a new chapter in my life. A very bittersweet send off.

Most influential teacher: Eric Herbrechtsmeier in Algebra 2/ AP Statistics; My entire life I believed I was so incredibly bad at math and that it just wasn’t a subject for me, or a subject I would never truly understand. But, my ideology for that changed when I was scheduled for his class period junior year (which I continued to have him senior year for AP statistics) He has been one of the most genuine teachers I have ever met who has a passion for math that is so infectious and makes me excited to learn math and go after it even when it’s challenging. His space in his classroom for me, felt judgmental free and I always knew I could ask for help and I would receive the help needed. It really helped open my eyes to new horizons in learning and I am forever grateful for that. I am so incredibly grateful for having many, many, great teachers at ITA.