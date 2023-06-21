Name: DaJanay Greenwood
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Nickname: DaJa
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would be playing at my final holiday concert. I never thought I would cry at one of my final concerts, but I was just so proud of everyone and it was such a joyous moment. Playing our final song as a combined orchestra, band, and choir made my heart feel so full and the memories of my 4 years in high school came flooding back to me and it felt like I was ready to start a new chapter in my life. A very bittersweet send off.
Most influential teacher: Eric Herbrechtsmeier in Algebra 2/ AP Statistics; My entire life I believed I was so incredibly bad at math and that it just wasn’t a subject for me, or a subject I would never truly understand. But, my ideology for that changed when I was scheduled for his class period junior year (which I continued to have him senior year for AP statistics) He has been one of the most genuine teachers I have ever met who has a passion for math that is so infectious and makes me excited to learn math and go after it even when it’s challenging. His space in his classroom for me, felt judgmental free and I always knew I could ask for help and I would receive the help needed. It really helped open my eyes to new horizons in learning and I am forever grateful for that. I am so incredibly grateful for having many, many, great teachers at ITA.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, National Honor Society, orchestra, pep band, Poetry Club, student government, wind ensemble
School offices held: Student council president (senior year); Student council secretary (junior year)
Honors, letters or awards: National Honor Society medallion and certification; Youth apprenticeship certificate; Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Sewing, writing poetry, painting landscapes, reading and cooking meals to share.
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Neuroscience and Psychology
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I hope I can establish a breakthrough in our current information on Alzheimers/Dementia.