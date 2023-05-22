Name: Daniel Schmidt
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Nickname: Dan
Parents: Steve Schmidt and Sally laird
Most memorable high school moment: The spring band concert of 2022.
Most influential teacher: Jeremy Kriedeman in Band; I wouldn't be the person I am today without the opportunities he has given me.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, jazz band, pep band, wind ensemble
Honors, letters or awards: Multiple awards through WSMA's solo ensemble
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Writing music, writing fiction, painting
College choice: Lawrence University in Appleton
Intended major/field of study: Music composition
Role model: Always help someone in need.
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, thoughtful, accepting
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to share my music with the world, and inspire someone else to pursue it.