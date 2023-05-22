Name: Daniel Schmidt

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Dan

Parents: Steve Schmidt and Sally laird

Most memorable high school moment: The spring band concert of 2022.

Most influential teacher: Jeremy Kriedeman in Band; I wouldn't be the person I am today without the opportunities he has given me.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, jazz band, pep band, wind ensemble

Honors, letters or awards: Multiple awards through WSMA's solo ensemble

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Writing music, writing fiction, painting

College choice: Lawrence University in Appleton

Intended major/field of study: Music composition

Role model: Always help someone in need.

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, thoughtful, accepting

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to share my music with the world, and inspire someone else to pursue it.