Name: Destiny Washington

School: Reuther High School

Parents: William Washington and Nevrije Besiri

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment will be when I walk across the stage with my high school diploma.

Most influential teacher: Missy Werner as School Counselor; Ms. Werner made a strong impression on me from the first day I started here at Reuther my Junior year. She believed in me and helped me through a lot of difficulties I faced within these past 2 years. She encouraged me to be my best self.

School activities/clubs: Art Club, AAFI

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I work as a caregiver at a memory care facility. I really enjoy working with the residents.

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Liberal Arts

Role model: My dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, selfless, and determined.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: After Gateway, I plan on continuing at a 4 year school to get my bachelors degree. I want to be a Social Worker working with kids. I'm determined to be successful.