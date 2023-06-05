Name: Dominic Fevrier

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Dom

Parents: Daneyan Fevrier and Tanya Freeberg

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment was when I interviewed over 40 Indian Trail staff members for my article about KUSD's budget shortfall. Having been running very low on time to write this article, I raced about the halls seeking out any staff member in the hall, or with an open door. I first handily got to hear our staff members open up not only about their concerns for their own jobs but on how they truly worried about the student body's learning environment degrading due to possible expanding class sizes. It was very a very touching experience, and I am so very glad to know our staff cares for the student body.

Most influential teacher: Hoss Jager in AP Macro Economics; Honors Economics; AP Human Geography; Going into my Junior year, I saw honors economics as just another mandated class to drag myself through. However, the class truly became more than I could have ever anticipated. Mr. Jager's inspired teachings, detailed notes, willingness to help, and fun recollections of his own life's stories pushed me to find what I now believe is my own passion, economics.

School activities/clubs: Model United Nations, newspaper, Philosophy Club

School athletics: Soccer

School offices held: Editor in Chief of "The Pulse"

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I work 30+ hours a week at a local Kwik Trip to fund my own secondary education independently. I volunteer at various local food drives when I can, such as Journey's Disaster Relief and The Shalom Center; I actively practice Kenjutsu with my katana (Hoping to enroll in official classes in college); I have a rather small Youtube Channel with 2k subscribers and One Million Views

College choice: Not committed yet

Intended major/field of study: Economics

Role model: My Mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Generous, Kind, Inspiring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Growing up in a rather poor area of northern Kenosha, I have always wanted to revitalize low-income neighborhoods, my imagination running rampant to imagine cracked and weeded-over sidewalks restored to their original splendor. Unfortunately, I had very little idea of how I could achieve that feat with my set of skills, I often volunteered at local churches, but that did not enable me to reach everyone in my community. This deep-seated inspiration blossomed once I took from Mr. Jager's Economics class, and that class has thus inspired me to attempt to become an economist, so I can further study and address the problems of disenfranchised communities all across Wisconsin and perhaps beyond one day.