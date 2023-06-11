Name: Emily Christiansen

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Kurt and Amy Christiansen

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was on the first day of school Freshman year when I started off not knowing many people because I came from a small private school called All Saints. I was very nervous, but I ended up meeting many amazing people who I love and have made me the person that I am today.

Most influential teacher: Janet Carpino in Pre Calculus; Mrs. Carpino has been my most influential teacher because every day when I would walk into math class Junior year, she always had a positive attitude making me feel welcomed walking into class. She made the classroom a fun environment while being able to teach in a way that made the confusing and difficult contact easy to learn. Not only that, but she has taught me many life lessons that I will help me throughout life.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, freshman mentors, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Spirit Squad, Student Council, Youth Apprenticeship Program-Health Sciences-Froedtert (Assistant Physical Therapist), Powder Puff

School athletics: Cross country, gymnastics, track

School offices held: National Honors Society Leader-Historian

Honors, letters or awards: Flip Fest Gymnastics Camp, Crossville, Tenn. (Hardest Worker Award); USAG Club Gymnastics-Scamps Gymnastics-State and Regional Qualifier; Scamps Gymnastics-August 2021 Employee of the Month

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: USAG Club Gymnastics-Scamps Gymnastics; 200+ hours of Community Service; Flip Fest Gymnastics Camp, Crossville, Tenn.- Junior Counselor

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Sports and Exercise Medicine

Role model: My Mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Independent, Passionate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: An accomplishment I hope to achieve in my lifetime is to receive my DPT to be able to become a Physical Therapist and possibly fly a plane one day.