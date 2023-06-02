Most memorable high school moment: The most memorable moment in high school for me was my junior prom. I ran for prom king, and after many months of preparing and campaigning the night was finally happening. I had so much fun talking, walking, dancing, and eating with my friends. Even though I didn't win prom king, it didn't really matter all that much to me. I just continued to ravenously dance and enjoy the night. Then my buddies and I had an after-party and we enjoyed the night together. That is the most memorable night of high school. The feeling of just enjoying the night with my friends and fully letting myself be. It was also a solid escape from my responsibilities.

Most influential teacher: Nic Cicerale in Acting; Four years ago feels like eons. In my freshman year, I joined Cicerale's acting class and was becoming accustomed to his teaching, style, and acting. I auditioned for a show and luckily got in, but as soon as it started, it ended. Covid had shut our show down. We were left with a show a week away from opening, but the whole time Cicerale had remained positive and hopeful. That showed me that even in the dourest of times happiness and hope can still come through. Jumping ahead to my junior year, I auditioned for another show and this show had a massive influence on me. The show allowed me to grow closer to Cicero and let me grow as a person. The show allowed me to build some of the most lasting relationships I have to this day. I could never thank Mr. Cicerale enough for the experience he welcomed me into and gave me. Cicerale allowed me to grow as a person and his influence will no doubt have a lasting ripple effect in my future. Those are only some of the reasons why he is my most influential teacher and friend.