Name: Haley Vinyard

School: Christian Life High School

Parents: Randy and Kelly Vinyard

Most memorable high school moment: Friday night football games on the sidelines! I grew so close to my teammates during those first months of the school year, and I feel very lucky to have met each of them.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Kristen Martinez in Spanish; She was my spanish teacher during my first two years of high school here at CLS, and she created such a positive atmosphere, allowing me not only to grow in a new language, but to also grow in my faith.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society

Sports: Cheerleading

School offices held: NHS Vice President

Honors, letters or awards: Distinguished Christian High School Student, Summa Cum Laude, National Society of High School Scholars, Varsity Cheer

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Serving the community, nature walks and running, job, drawing & painting, cooking

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: Coach Leslie Stanley

Three words that best describe my role model: Steadfast, Compassionate, & Admirable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Complete the CRNA program for nursing, and pursue my dreams as a nurse anesthetist, while ultimately living my life out for God.