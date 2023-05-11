Name: Jacob Camacho-Running
School: Wilmot High School
Parents: Laureano and Sheryl Running Camacho of Twin Lakes
Most memorable high school moment: I think I will most remember the various quirks unique to a pandemic-era education. I think I will remember the sporadic blasts from the feedback of someone's microphone during algebra, the unexpectedly lavish home in the background of a teacher's camera, a distracted watching of a riot at the capitol while finishing chemistry homework, an indecipherably pixelated video being relayed through Zoom, a public hilariously divided on any subject no matter how miniscule it was, the odd suspicion that you might be infected, the odd suspicion that it was your friend that had infected you, the odd suspicion that everything was going to fail: your grades while in quarantine if not the world.
Most influential teacher: Debbie Chike in Honors English II and AP Literature and Composition; Her chief expectation is effort and it is through the effort she demands that she pushes her students toward excellence.
School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, DECA, forensics, International Club, Link Crew, Spanish Club; Chess Club
School athletics: Volleyball
School offices held: Boys Volleyball Varsity Captain; DECA Chapter President; DECA Vice President of Competitive Events
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading; Watching films; Discovering new music; Writing/Journaling; Weightlifting; Frisbee golf
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Philosophy and Economics
Role model: David Foster Wallace
Three words that best describe my role model: Pensive; Sardonic; Precise
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I would like to make an intellectual contribution to society that inspires another to do the same.