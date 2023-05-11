Most memorable high school moment: I think I will most remember the various quirks unique to a pandemic-era education. I think I will remember the sporadic blasts from the feedback of someone's microphone during algebra, the unexpectedly lavish home in the background of a teacher's camera, a distracted watching of a riot at the capitol while finishing chemistry homework, an indecipherably pixelated video being relayed through Zoom, a public hilariously divided on any subject no matter how miniscule it was, the odd suspicion that you might be infected, the odd suspicion that it was your friend that had infected you, the odd suspicion that everything was going to fail: your grades while in quarantine if not the world.