Name: Jacob Christiansen

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Jake

Parents: Herm and Kim Christiansen of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: Hitting a walk-off hit in my regional baseball game against Elkhorn mysophomore year.

Most influential teacher: Tom Robers in Freshman Health and Gym; I had Mr. Robers my freshman year and he is just a genuinely nice guy. Still to this day, he greets me in the hallway as I pass by his door everyday and always strikes up a conversation with me, always asking how my day is going and always is checking in.

School activities/clubs: Future Educators Association, National Honor Society

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football, golf

School offices held: President of Educators Rising Club

Honors, letters or awards: Football: 3x Varsity Letter Award Winner, 2nd Team All Conference Linebacker, Captain; Basketball: 2x Varsity Letter Award Winner, Honorable Mention All Conference, 2nd Team All Conference Linebacker, 2x Captain; Baseball: 3x Varsity Letter Award Winner; Golf: 2x Varsity Letter Award Winner, Sectional Qualifier

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing more sports, hanging with friends and family

College choice: UW-La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Sports Management/Business

Role model: My Dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Loving, Coach

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be making a lot of money in whatever career I pursue because as of right now I am not sure. I want to support a family and coach my kids like my dad did for me when I was young.