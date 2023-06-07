Name: Jacob Ortiz

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Bisueth and Treva Ortiz of Racine

Most memorable high school moment: The first swim meet I had with the foreign exchange students on the team my senior year.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Maydaniuk as Swim Coach/Edgenuity; As a coach and teacher Quinton taught me what dedication should look like and how a person should lead not only others but themselves on a path to success. Quinton is a respectful leader who I feel represents a man well. He is always easy to be around and dependable, whether it is class work, college, or sports the promises he makes to help are always fulfilled to the greatest extent. His impact on shaping me to be the best version of myself is one of great significance and for this I am grateful to have him as a teacher and a coach.

School activities: Chess club

School athletics: Swimming, tennis, volleyball, Weight room

School offices held: Varsity for Volleyball, Swim, and Tennis

Honors, letters or awards: I have made honor roll several times throughout my high school career; I have my Varsity letter from sports and 5 metals from my swim seasons; I have received and accepted a Merit Scholarship from Montana State;

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Self education; Training/Gym; Playing sports like soccer or tennis; Biking; Swimming; Playing chess; I'm currently working at Menards;

College choice: Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana

Intended major/field of study: Architecture

Role model: Myron Gaines

Three words that best describe my role model: Inspirational, Quick-Witted, Traditional Man

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I intend to become a financially free man who owns his own architecture firm. A traditional man my kids can aspire to be like. Provide support and help grow the communities and people that surround me as Allah(god) would want me too. I hope to leave earth as somebody people can look back at and remember the significant things I did that provided meaning not only to my life but the generations of youth that will follow me. A man worthy of remembrance.