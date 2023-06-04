Name: Jalyn Green
School: Bradford High School
Nickname: Jay
Parents: Jeffery and Coretta Green
Most memorable high school moment: When I was playing sports and when I was running for Homecoming court
Most influential teacher: I can’t choose one person that influenced me the most because I had so many people that influenced me over my entire high school experience; I can’t choose one because ever since I was a freshman I had teachers steering me in the right direction to where they helped me become the person I am today
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, DECA, Link Crew. AAMI
School athletics: Basketball, football, track
Honors, letters or awards: I have a varsity letter from Football and a Coaches award, multiple student of the month awards, and a Academic letter for my GPA
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Out of school I like to hangout with friends and be able to get outside, if I can’t get outside I play my game
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Computer Network Specialist
Role model: My Family because they motivated me to do anything I put my mind to
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, devoted, intelligent
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I wish to become successful in whatever I end up doing when college is done for me. I wish to be able to live on my own and start my own business in the future