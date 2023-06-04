Name: Jalyn Green

School: Bradford High School

Nickname: Jay

Parents: Jeffery and Coretta Green

Most memorable high school moment: When I was playing sports and when I was running for Homecoming court

Most influential teacher: I can’t choose one person that influenced me the most because I had so many people that influenced me over my entire high school experience; I can’t choose one because ever since I was a freshman I had teachers steering me in the right direction to where they helped me become the person I am today

School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, DECA, Link Crew. AAMI

School athletics: Basketball, football, track

Honors, letters or awards: I have a varsity letter from Football and a Coaches award, multiple student of the month awards, and a Academic letter for my GPA

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Out of school I like to hangout with friends and be able to get outside, if I can’t get outside I play my game

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Computer Network Specialist

Role model: My Family because they motivated me to do anything I put my mind to

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, devoted, intelligent

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I wish to become successful in whatever I end up doing when college is done for me. I wish to be able to live on my own and start my own business in the future