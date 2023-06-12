Name: Janiah Topel

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Blake and Debra Topel

Most memorable high school moment: Being in The Play That Goes Wrong is the most memorable high school experience. It was my first time being in a play and it was so fun to be able to make new friends and do something that was outside my comfort zone.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Cicerale in English; English was always my worst subject, but he was great at teaching it. This school year I am a teacher's aide for his acting class and he never fails to make a class fun while also teaching very well.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, orchestra, performing arts/theater, Travel Club

Other school athletics: Dance Team but only freshman-junior year

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll every quarter of every year; Certificate of excellence in Fine Arts

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Special effects makeup; playing the ukulele; making art; baking/cooking

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Physics with a focus in Astronomy

Role models: My Parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Dedicated and hard working

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I want to be successful in whatever I end up doing. Whether I go on to get a job related to astronomy, or go on to do something else, I always hope that I will be successful and accomplished at what I do.