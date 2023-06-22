Name: John Kinzler

School: Central High School

Parents: Jeff and Karie Kinzler of Salem

Most memorable high school moment: Playing in the 2021 State Championship volleyball match in Green Bay

Most influential teacher: Ms. Radzik as Teacher Aid; I have never seen her without a smile on her face. She works with the special education department each day with love and patience. She is a living example of what it means to be selfless and kind, and is a role-model I will remember forever.

School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, DECA, forensics, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, leadership team, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, Students Modeling a Research Topic (SMART) Team, school store CFO, Special education helper

School athletics: Basketball, tennis, volleyball

School offices held: Student Council President; DECA / FBLA chapter president; Peer Helpers co-president; school store CFO; class Treasurer

Honors, letters or awards: 3x DECA International Qualifier; FBLA International Qualifier; 2x Forensics Gold Medal Recipient; Academic Medal Recipient; Summa Cum Laude Honors; First team all-conference volleyball; 2x first team all-conference tennis; honorable mention all conference basketball; state appearances in volleyball, basketball, and tennis; Boys Nation 2nd Alternate; 10 varsity letters

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Religion Ed. Instructor at Holy Rosary Catholic Church; Altar server for Saint Anthonys Catholic Church; AAU basketball

College choice: Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

Intended major/field of study: Finance

Role model: My Dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Dependable, Courageous, Sacrificing

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to always be a follower of God's word and lead as many souls as possible to Christ.