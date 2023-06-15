Name: Joseph Beirne
School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Nickname: Joey
Parents: Adam and Kristy Beirne
Most memorable high school moment: Winning the State Championship in baseball my sophomore year.
Most influential teacher: Jon Furreness in History/Cross Country Coach; Coach Furreness has always believed in me and given me the confidence to be my best at all times. He is an extremely motivational coach and a great mentor. He taught me many lessons on not only becoming a better runner but a better man and person.
School activities/clubs: Leadership team, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, Student Ambassador
School athletics: Baseball, cross country
School offices held: NHS Member, Student Council Member
Honors, letters or awards: Cross Country team captain, 2x County Honorable Mention in cross country, 1st Honors Student, Baseball State Champion, 3 letters in cross country, 1 letter in baseball
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Travel Baseball, golfing, spending time with friends and watching sports.
College choice: Marquette University in Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Business management
Role model: My dad Adam Beirne
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, motivational and helpful
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate with a degree in business management and a minor in sports management. I aspire to have a job in an NFL front office.