Most memorable high school moment: The most memorable part of high school was after AP exams when we had free time in class to go outside and do fun things with all of my friends, or any moment in general that I was having fun with friends.

Most influential teacher: Molly Robbins in AP Calculus AB; Mrs. Robbins has been the most supportive and helpful teacher I have had in all my four years of high school. Even though I’ve only had her as a teacher for one year, I can tell she has such a big passion for teaching and I enjoy every minute of her class. She is very good at explaining things and helping students understand what they’re learning while also making it enjoyable. She is always optimistic and I feel like I could go to her about anything if I ever needed to.