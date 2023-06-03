Name: Josh Melka
School: Wilmot High School
Parents: Jake and Rebecca Melka of Burlington
Most memorable high school moment: The most memorable part of high school was after AP exams when we had free time in class to go outside and do fun things with all of my friends, or any moment in general that I was having fun with friends.
Most influential teacher: Molly Robbins in AP Calculus AB; Mrs. Robbins has been the most supportive and helpful teacher I have had in all my four years of high school. Even though I’ve only had her as a teacher for one year, I can tell she has such a big passion for teaching and I enjoy every minute of her class. She is very good at explaining things and helping students understand what they’re learning while also making it enjoyable. She is always optimistic and I feel like I could go to her about anything if I ever needed to.
School activities/clubs: Key Club, National Honor Society, wind ensemble, Theater
School athletics: Cross country, track
Honors, letters or awards: High Honor Roll; 4-year varsity letter for cross country; varsity letters for track; cross country captain; track captain
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Youth group; piano
College choice: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Intended major/field of study: Physical Therapy
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, persistent, and inclusive
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to travel a lot to see other parts of the world through mission trips as well as obtain a job as a Physical Therapist.