Name: Kalp Patel

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Dilip and Alpa Patel of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment was the first day of junior year where we were all finally able to come back from over a year of online school and see our teachers and classmates in person again.

Most influential teacher: Patrick Metzler in AP Biology, Honors Biology; I was able to have Mr. Metzler for both my freshman and junior year. With AP Biology being a more challenging class for me, he would go above and beyond in order to provide me with any help that I needed to excel in his class. He was also able to inspire and motivate his students to really gain interest in the subject. While doing all of this, he found a way to make the class enjoyable and entertaining for everyone.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Link Crew, National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar Award; Honors Roll

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteer at Aurora Medical Center; work at family business; basketball

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Computer Science

Role model: My older sister

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Driven, Impactful

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Sometime in my life, I would like to give back to my parents. They have sacrificed so much and worked so hard to provide my siblings and I with great opportunities. They have always supported us through any and all endeavors we pursue.