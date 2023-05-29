Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Kamare G. Evans

School: Shoreland Lutheran High School

Nickname: Kay

Parents: Fredrick and Nortoya Evans

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is meeting my boys. They´re always there for me, supporting me, and encouraging me to always become better.

Most influential teacher: Dan Hahm in American Literature; He always has a smile on his face. Everybody likes him. He inspired me to become an English teacher because he makes it look fun to teach English. One book that was my favorite from his class was "Harrison Bergeron."

School athletics: Basketball, football

Honors, letters or awards: I received a honorable mention award for the Metro Classic Men´s basketball 22-23

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Outside of school I love play AAU basketball and traveling with my team. Also, I love working at my part time job, and most of all I love spending time with my family.

College choice: UW-Parkside in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Elementary Education and going to be doing acting on the side

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, Loving, Motivator, Protective, Great mom.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I hope to become a elementary school teacher and a positive role model to the next generation. I would love to see more kids who look like me, strive to become bigger and better than what I will become in my lifetime.