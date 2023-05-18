Name: Kate Bergmann

School: Westosha Central High School

Parents: Stuart and Lisa Bergmann

Most memorable high school moment: My favorite high school memory comes from my time on the Varsity Cheer team when we won state in 2020 after executing our best routine of the year. All of our hard work finally paid off, and we couldn't have been prouder of that routine. That feeling is unforgettable.

Most influential teacher: Tyson Mengel in AP United States History; Mr. Mengel is an extraordinary teacher who made his class fun every single day and was willing to offer help outside of class by answering my endless questions without fail. He always believes in me and inspires me to be ambitious!

School activities/clubs: Key Club, National Honor Society, SMART team

School athletics: Cheerleading

School offices held: National Honors Society Vice President

Honors, letters or awards: 4x Varsity letter in Cheerleading, Summa Cum Laude, AP Scholar with Honors, Academic Certificate, Letter, Medal, and Plaque Recipient, Cheerleading MVP, Junior Leader, Rookie of the Year, Most Determined, and Most Dedicated

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Crocheting

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Intended major/field of study: Biology

Role model: Jessica Bergmann, my oldest sister

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, determined, loyal

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to earn a Ph.D. in Microbiology after completing a Bachelor of Science in Biology. With these degrees, I hope to discover the next big microbiological breakthrough.