Name: Katelyn Rocha

School: Tremper High School

Parents: David and Julie Rocha

Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments would be running for homecoming queen. What makes this so memorable is that I was able to go through this experience with one of my best friends. From agreeing to sign up together to walking out onto the football field during the homecoming game, this opportunity would not have been the same without her by my side. I never would have thought that running for homecoming queen would be something I would do, but doing it with one of my best friends truly made it one of the highlights of my high school career.

Most influential teacher: Daniel Shimon in AP English Literature and Composition; Mr. Shimon was my AP Literature teacher during my junior year and I can confidently say that his teaching has helped me grow tremendously as both a student and as an individual. Over the course of his class, I became increasingly more confident and comfortable in my environment, no longer afraid to speak up in class or say how I feel. Mr Shimon's teaching style also helped me to realize that I truly enjoy writing and his lectures allowed me to analyze different perspectives, gaining a better understanding of the world around me. Mr. Shimon is one of the most understanding and supportive teachers I have ever had and I am truly grateful that I had the privilege to learn from him.

School activities/clubs: Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Renaissance Club, student government

School athletics: Tennis

School offices held: NHS President; Girls Varsity Tennis Captain

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll every quarter; 3 Varsity Letters; Academic Letter; Renaissance Premier Status; Second Team All Conference for Tennis; State Qualifier; WIAA Scholar Athlete Award; AP Scholar with Distinction Award; Homecoming Court; Summa Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with friends; Hiking; Reading; Volunteering

College choice: University of Iowa in Iowa City

Intended major/field of study: Social Work

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Selfless, hard-working, nurturing

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to pursue a career in social work so that I can create a positive change in as many people's lives as I can.