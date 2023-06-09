Most influential teacher: Michelle Miloslovic in ESL; Miss Michelle is the most influential teacher and amazing teacher that I have known since my first year of high school. She is helpful and patient with her students. She is the teacher that helps me throughout my difficult times in high school. She is the person I could speak to comfortably without having to fret. I hope to meet more people like her as I attend University and ascend in life.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: It has been a long ride through my childhood until now. The achievements accomplished and the challenges faced are necessary to conduct me to where I am now. I hope to accomplish my journey by helping my family and attending University, learning hard, finding myself and the joy of the course I will be taking during my lifetime. I hope to help myself and other people and be the best role model for my little siblings. This would be the best accomplishment that I wish to see come true as I go on in life.