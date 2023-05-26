Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Kianna Weis

School: Wilmot High School

Parents: Christopher and Holly Weis of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: Being involved in the fall play at school my senior year. It was something new and I met a lot of amazing people and found I was at my happiest during that time frame.

Most influential teacher: Molly Robbins in AP Calculus; I've never dreaded going to a math class that she taught. Besides that, she is one of the main adults at Wilmot that I can go to and rely on for anything.

School activities/clubs: Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, wind ensemble

School athletics: Softball, Manage Boys Varsity Basketball

School offices held: Key Club Secretary; Key Club President

Honors, letters or awards: High Honors Roll, Record Keeping Award (DCON for Key Club)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Travel Softball

College choice: Marian University in Fond du Lac

Intended major/field of study: Forensic Science

Role model: My Aunt Amie

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, outgoing, adventurous

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to find success in my field of work and still be able to make time for those who are important to me. I also want to have a positive effect on those around me so I can be remembered by that.