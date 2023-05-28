Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Kristen Kyriazes

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Peter and Patricia Kyriazes

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was senior night for the volleyball team. It was really neat to have my family, the volleyball program, as well as a very large enthusiastic student section come out and support us. Being a part of the volleyball program introduced me to so many of my closest friends and it was such a special moment for me to look back on as I stepped out on the court one of the last times.

Most influential teacher: Bhuvaneswari Baskaran in AP Calculus; She really cares for her students and never hesitates to let them know. She also teaches a very difficult subject and makes it understandable. Ms. Baskaran never fails to put a smile on my face.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, orchestra, pep band, wind ensemble

School athletics: Volleyball

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll all 4 years; Varsity letter in volleyball (Junior and Senior year); Academic varsity letter (Junior and Senior year); Won multiple awards for the WSMA Solo & Ensemble at the Regional and State level; Varsity Volleyball academic player of the year

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Wisconsin Juniors Volleyball Club (National 18-Elite team,, National 17-Elite team, National 16 team, Regional 15 team); Private Flute Lessons (Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior year)

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Business Administration & Marketing

Role models: My parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Hard-working, Generous, Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to successfully finish college and find a job in a corporate position where I can contribute in a meaningful way while balancing both my career and family life.