Name: Lainy Ristau

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Lain

Parents: Jeremy and Carly Sowma

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was on both of my senior nights. I have played varsity tennis since I was a freshman, and I remember giving speeches to seniors for their senior night on the team. I had always been so excited to have a senior night but I thought that it would be so long until I got to that point. It came way more quickly than I thought and before I knew it I was having my senior nights for tennis and for basketball. It felt really nice to be celebrated and I enjoyed looking back and reminiscing on all the good moments that I had with all my teammates and accomplishments throughout my four years. My teammates, coaches and family made these nights super special for me and was without a doubt a very memorable way to end my high school sports career.

Most influential teacher: Patrick Metzler in Biology and AP Biology; Mr. Metzler has been a super influential teacher for me because he has taught me to look beyond the grade that I receive and focus on enjoying the material that I am learning. I had him as a freshman for biology and I had always felt super comfortable going to him for any topics I was struggling on. As an incoming freshman that was a little scary for me to do. This year I am in AP biology and I continue to learn new things everyday, not only do I learn but I feel that he brings an energy to the subject that makes the class super enjoyable.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, freshman mentors, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government, Spirit Squad

School athletics: Basketball, tennis

School offices held: Vice President of National Honors Society; Chair Leader of Spirit Squad

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll all 4 years; All state honorable mention for tennis freshman year; MVP freshman year tennis team; sectional champ junior year(tennis); round of 16 finalist 2 years(tennis); state qualifier all four years(tennis); Sportsmanship award (basketball); Wisconsin High school Athlete of the year candidate (tennis)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hanging out with family and friends; working out; reading; baking; playing with my dog and little brother

College choice: Winona State University in Winona, Minn.

Intended major/field of study: Medical Laboratory Science, also am committed to play tennis.

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, Hardworking, Selfless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is to become a role model for my future kids just as my mom has become mine. I wish to become a scientist and work in a lab and work with clinical trials and help treat diseases that affect the brain. As I know that this will take a lot of work, I know that my mom would be no where without the hard-work and perseverance that she gives every day. I definitely want to be someone who others look up to and make as their role models.