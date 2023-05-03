Name: Lauren Clements

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: Lolo

Parents: Michael and Becky Clements

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would have to be senior year Homecoming week. It was so much fun finally being back to a sense of normal. I participated in powder puff for the first time, which the seniors won, and dressed up on theme days all week to show off my school spirit. I also had an amazing time at the parade, winning best float for the girls swim and dive team, which we worked so hard on. I also helped put together the senior class float. It was so fun walking along both floats with my friends and classmates having the town cheer us on. Then at the football game, Tremper won their first Homecoming game in 7 years beating Park. I wrapped the week up by dancing the night away with my friends at the Homecoming dance in the courtyard at Tremper. It's a special week I'll always remember!

Most influential teacher: Laura Zajicek-Bagenski in AP Psychology; Everyday she would welcome students to her classroom with a simile on her face and say hello. If you weren't in a good mood, she would make you feel better. Even though at times the class was hard, she would always encourage me to keep going. I learned so much from her class, and she really put things into perspective for me. She was always there to listen to me and give me advice when I needed. Ms. Zajicek made me think about the person I want to be and how to improve myself and the world around me.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, Family Career & Community Leaders, orchestra, peer helpers/tutors, pep band, Renaissance Club, student government, wind ensemble, yearbook, helped in the pit for the school musicals

School athletics: Swimming, track

School offices held: Senior Class President; Captain of the Swim and Dive Team junior and senior years; First chair flute/section leader in Wind Ensemble

Honors, letters or awards: 8 Varsity letters (4 in Swimming and 4 in Track & Field), Swimming 100% Effort Award 2019 & 2021, Swimming Trojan Award 2022, Track & Field Outstanding First Year Athlete 2021, Advanced to State Solo & Ensemble 2019, 2020, 2021 in a flute solo, trio, and ensemble

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Saint Mary's Music Group, Lifeguarding, Art, Reading

College choice: UW-La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Environmental Science

Role model: My mom, Becky

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, Creative, Thoughtful

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to live life to the fullest by taking on every opportunity that's given to me while helping others along the way.