Name: Leo Ruffolo

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Robert and Michele Ruffolo

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is probably from my freshman year when the varsity boys soccer team went to state. The school chartered a school bus for student fans who wanted to go cheer on the team. I remember the bus ride was a great time, the weather was absolutely freezing, and the was game exciting.

Most influential teacher: Curtis Goettge in AP United States History; Mr. Goettge's method of teaching is always engaging. His presentation of topics makes them interesting, and he encourages student participation. He is the kind of teacher that anyone can get along with. Mr. Goettge is also one of the main reasons why I plan to study history in college and has provided me with direction on possible careers with a history degree.

School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club. student government, Kenosha County Youth In Governance; Building Our Future Youth Leadership Cohort; UW Madison Badger Precollege

School athletics: Soccer, tennis

School offices held: Student Government Executive Member; National Honor Society Officer; JV2 Soccer Captain (2019); JV Soccer Captain (2021)

Honors, letters or awards: Mayor's Youth Commission Award; Renaissance Gold Premier Member Status; Academic Letter; Varsity Tennis Letter; Tennis JV MVP (2021); Soccer JV Coaches Award (2021); Soccer JV2 Defense MVP (2019)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Mountain Biking; Snowboarding; Hiking; Fishing; Hunting; Reading; Board Games; Video Games; Reading; Mass Lector at St. Mary's; Volunteering

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: History with a double major in either Political Science or Economics and then going on to Law School

Role model: My dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Smart, Strong, Funny

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become very successful in whatever field of law I end up going into and to have a positive impact in my community. A longer-term goal of mine is to eventually teach at the college level after I am done practicing law. More generally though, I want to see as much of the world as I'm able to and enjoy all of its beauty.