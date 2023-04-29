Name: Lia Montemurro
School: LakeView Technology Academy
Parents: Len and Jen Montemurro
Most memorable high school moment: Shadowing an orthopedic surgeon in his clinic and operating rooms.
Most influential teacher: Kristi Koschkee in AP Language; She taught me how to write with purpose.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, HOSA: Future Healthcare Professionals
School offices held: Vice President: National Honors Society; Vice President: HOSA: Future Healthcare Professionals
Honors, letters or awards: Physics Student of the Year: 2022; Sociology Student of the Year: 2022; Summa Cum Laude
People are also reading…
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Physical Therapist Aide; Pharmacy Technician; I love baking
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Premedicine
Role model: Erin Merrit PharmD
Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, driven, and intelligent.
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Always help others.