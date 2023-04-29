Name: Lia Montemurro

School: LakeView Technology Academy

Parents: Len and Jen Montemurro

Most memorable high school moment: Shadowing an orthopedic surgeon in his clinic and operating rooms.

Most influential teacher: Kristi Koschkee in AP Language; She taught me how to write with purpose.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, HOSA: Future Healthcare Professionals

School offices held: Vice President: National Honors Society; Vice President: HOSA: Future Healthcare Professionals

Honors, letters or awards: Physics Student of the Year: 2022; Sociology Student of the Year: 2022; Summa Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Physical Therapist Aide; Pharmacy Technician; I love baking

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Premedicine

Role model: Erin Merrit PharmD

Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, driven, and intelligent.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Always help others.