Name: Luke Pietluck

School: Wilmot High School

Parents: Wayne and Nicole Pietluck of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: For our senior year, my friends and I all got lead roles in our school's play & musical. From our many practices to our few shows our group of friends grew closer and stronger making so many memories while getting to entertain others.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Molly Robins of AP Calculus AB; have never had a teacher that not only is gifted and passionate with teaching their subject, but that also cares personally for every single student she meets.

School activities/club: International Club, Key Club, Ministry Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, performing arts/theater, Spanish Club, Skills USA

School athletics: Cross country, track

Honors, letters or awards: Leading Scholar Award, Track Captain, and Michigan Tech Excellence Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Snowboarding, hiking, technology, Spanish, and music.

College choice: Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich.

Intended major/field of study: Computer Engineering

Role model: My father

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, hardworking, talented

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to complete college with a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and a minor in Spanish allowing me work for a tech company where I can make useful technology for all while traveling the world.