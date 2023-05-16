Name: Madalynn Pedersen

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Maddy

Parents: Craig and Audra Pedersen of Twin Lakes

Most memorable high school moment: Being a part of the basketball team and creating friendships that feel like family over the last 3 years at Wilmot.

Most influential teacher: Jacob Erbentraut in Financial Literacy, and Business Law; Mr. Erbentraut has been the only teacher I have had all four years of high school. Not only have I been in his class twice but he is my homeroom teacher and the coach of the Boys Varsity Basketball Team. He has taught me valuable information that I can apply to my life forever, but he has also been an inspiration for a lot of the things I do on a day-to-day basis and how I make my choices. Mr. Erbentraut is a teacher and coach that always says the right thing at the right time and is always there for you when you need it, and is always there to support you. The things that he does inside and outside of school for his students are incredible.

School activities/clubs : Freshman mentors, Future Educators Association, jazz band, Key Club, Link Crew, marching band, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, pep band, performing arts/theater, student government, wind ensemble, Spanish Club, and Priceless Pancakes

School athletics: Basketball; I am one of the managers for our Boys Varsity Basketball Team

School offices held: President of the National Honors Society

Honors, letters or awards: 8th-grade year; Student of the Year; English student of the year; Outstanding character award; Band Student of the Year

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I like to be with my friends and family

College choice: UW-Oshkosh

Intended major/field of study: Double Major in Psychology and Biology to become a psychiatrist

Role models: My Mom and Dad

Three words that best describe my role models: Kind, Loving, Hardworking

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope that over the course of my life, I can proudly say that I graduated high school, and college, got accepted into medical school, later to become a Psychiatrist, and hopefully I wish have a family of my own someday. I hope that when my life is done, I will be able to look back and know that I have helped as many people as I possibly could because the smallest acts can change someone's life, and I want to be apart of that for someone else.