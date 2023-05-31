Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Madeline Brown

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Pat and Amy Brown

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is winning the spirit stick junior year.

Most influential teacher: Kandi Bouwma in Pre Calculus; Mrs. Bouwma is a teacher I will never forget. She provided every resource possible so her students could succeed. I always tell people if it weren’t for her I would not have made it through pre calc. She truly truly cared for every one of her students and was there to cheer you on every step of the way. Mrs. Bouwma, I can not thank you enough for never giving up on me and for answering all 50,000 of my questions.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Cross country, soccer, tennis

School offices held: Class vice president

Honors, letters or awards: Suma Cum Laude; 2nd team all conference (soccer ,2022); Conference Champs (soccer, 2022); Sectional Champs (soccer, 2021); 3x varsity letter recipient (soccer), 2x varsity letter recipient (tennis); 1x varsity letter recipient (cross country)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Shopping; Traveling; Volunteering; Reading; Sleeping; Spending time with friends and family

College choice: Milwaukee Area Technical College

Intended major/field of study: Healthcare

Role model: This question is a bit difficult for me as I don’t just have one role model. I am extremely fortunate to have such an amazing family and support system. I have role models in every direction I look. My family means the world to me and I look up to every single one of them.

Three words that best describe my role models: Supportive, loving, encouraging

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I hope to accomplish college of course, but also my dreams of traveling the world. I absolutely love to travel and experience new places. One day I will go scuba diving in the great blue hole in Belize. My other goal is to just help people. I want to help people in every way I can no matter how big or small. Just knowing that you helped someone is one of the greatest feelings in the world.