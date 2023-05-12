Most memorable high school moment: My junior year, when I had the pleasure to meet a local author, Deanna Singh, who wrote a book called “Purposeful Hustle” in the books she highlights how she was a young girl from Wisconsin who broke generational curses by choosing to go further her education in New York which has landed her to be so successful and give other students that same hope to do the same. She has inspired me to find that purpose and use other resources to fulfill that purpose and live out my passion.

Most influential teachers: Scott Coey and Selena Jaramillo in Sociology, AP Human Geography, Global Studies, and World History (Mr. Coey) and Ethnic Studies & reading interventions (Ms. Jaramillo); Mr. Coey and Ms. Jaramillo have gone above and beyond in their classrooms. They have gone the extra mile to ensure that all their students' needs are met. My freshman year was definitely hard trying to transition from a charter school to a public school and I was really hard on myself while taking Mr. Coey’s class and he has instilled in me that it is not always about the grade that you receive but instead about what you learned. For that, I am very grateful for his continuance of guidance and support throughout my high school years. Ms. Jaramillo is such an incredible teacher, she is a certified yoga instructor which I believe is a great asset to our students. She is very adamant about self care and protecting energy. WIth her introducing me to yoga has helped me tremendously with my mental health. Collectively both of these individuals had significantly impacted me. They have allowed me to find my voice and become a student activist and become proactive in my community.