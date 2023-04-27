Name: Marisol Chavez

School: Harborside Academy

Nickname: Mari

Mother: Marisol Chavez Mendoza

Most memorable high school moment: My senior year homecoming week. I spent this time with my friends and did many activities that were outside our comfort zone. I also got the chance to go to my last homecoming dance since I didn’t get a chance to go to most because of Covid.

Most influential teacher: Ashley Kuehl in Spanish; Mrs. Kuehl was like our at school mom. Besides being a great teacher of mine for six years, she would give me great advice on anything we talked about and treated me as an adult. She helped me become a leader in school.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, National Spanish Honors Society, Spanish Club

School offices held: President of National Spanish Honors Society and Spanish Club.

Honors, letters or awards: National Junior Honor Society; Certificate of Merit

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: bracelet making; dancing; cleaning and organizing; volunteering; music; watching movies; spending time with family

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers

Intended major/field of study: Accounting

Role model: My Mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Reliable; Tenacious; Resourceful

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to keep learning. We never stop learning and I know once I accomplish my goals I create new ones. I want to help my parents as much as I can and give them the life they deserve after working for our family.