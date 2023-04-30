Name: Megan Grow

School: Shoreland Lutheran High School

Parents: Matthew and Cindy Grow of Sturtevant

Most memorable high school moment: My Aerospace Engineering class took a field trip to launch the rockets that we had built during the year.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Timothy Mielke in Physics, Principles of Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Engineering Design and Development; Mr. Mielke has taught me many classes throughout my high school experience, as well as being my robotics coach, and has helped me discover my interest for the STEM field and helped me grow my confidence and encourage me to pursue computer science for a career.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government, VEX Robotics

School athletics: Soccer

School offices held: Robotics Team Captain

Honors, letters or awards: Highest Academic Honors; National Center for Women & Information Technology Wisconsin Affiliate Winner; Soccer, Academic and Robotics Varsity Letters; Society of Women Engineers High School Recognition

College choice: Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Computer Science and Mathematics

Role model: My Mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Selfless, Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a software engineer and work in the tech field working with vehicles or in the aerospace industry.