Name: Micah Stanphill

School: Christian Life High School

Parents: Tim and Jenni Stanphill

Most memorable high school moment: Having to learn and perform an entirely new role (Gaston in Beauty and the Beast) in approximately four days before the show opened.

Most influential teacher: Jeff Langley in Theatre Arts; I'm heavily involved in the Fine Arts, so I have been able to get to know Mr. Langley pretty well. Throughout my time at CLS, Mr. Langley has become a mentor and leader that I look up to.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, student government, two a cappella groups, Theatre Arts

School athletics: Basketball, soccer

School offices held: President of the National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: Gold President's Award, Honor Roll (since 5th grade)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Singing, acting, being active, spending time with friends

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Forensics with an emphasis in Criminal Investigations

Role model: Jeff Langley

Three words that best describe my role model: Patient, baffling (in the best way possible), authentic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day lead worship somewhere and use the skills and talents that I have to lead and encourage others.