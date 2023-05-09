Name: Misael Espinoza Garcia

School: Hillcrest School

Nickname: Misa

Parents: Armando Espinoza and Martina Garcia (both deceased)

Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable moments was when we used pumpkins donated by Jerry Smith's. Our science teachers Seth and Jay taught us about different chemical reactions, the expansion of gasses and Boyle's law. We were able to blow up the pumpkins with dry ice to demonstrate this reaction.

Most influential teacher: Dawn Clayton in the SOAR Program; When my parents passed away, Dawn and her husband Robert invited my sister and I to come live with them. This is allowing us to have a home and be with people who care about us.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I have worked at Dick's Sporting Goods for the past two years. I enjoy long boarding, watching old school mafia movies and taking care of my dog Enzo.

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Welding

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Happy, Animal Lover, Hard Worker

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: After I graduate college, I would like to start my own business and freelance as a welder.