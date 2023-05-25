Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Nami Gerritts

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Richard and Shoko Gerritts

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was winning the Regional Finals for soccer against Tremper my sophomore year. Not only was I a part of an extremely talented group of players, I was a part of a close-knit group with such an incredible bond. We were best friends on and off the field and it made not only that win memorable, but the whole season.

Most influential teacher: John Choi in Choir/National Honor Society Advisor; Mr. Choi has taught me the value of hard work. He always pushes me beyond what I think is possible and always wants me to be my best. Without him, I wouldn't have been able to achieve all the service projects my fellow National Honor Society officers and I had planned. I am forever grateful for Mr. Choi, and his encouragement to work hard and be passionate in what I do.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society. Student Council (Spirit Squad Leader)

School athletics: Soccer

School offices held: National Honor Society Service Chair Officer

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Summer Camp Counselor

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering

Role model: My Dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Hard-working, Kind

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become an Engineer, building military planes and fighter jets. Along with this, I hope to be well traveled, being able to learn about different cultures and traditions about different places in the world.