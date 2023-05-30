Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Nathan Gowey

School: Christian Life High School

Parents: John and Rebecca Gowey

Most memorable high school moment: Mexico Missions Trip and the Student Sections at Games

Most influential teacher: Mr. Josh Caputo in Bible; He helped me through a lot of biblical and faith questions.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government, Bibles Studies

School athletics: Baseball, cross country, wrestling

School offices held: Student Body President

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Role, 3x Timothy Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Movies, Running, Comics

College choice: Judson University in Elgin, Ill.

Intended major/field of study: Ministry

Role model: My dad John Gowey

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Caring, God Fearing

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to become a pastor and start a church.