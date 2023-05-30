Name: Nathan Gowey
School: Christian Life High School
Parents: John and Rebecca Gowey
Most memorable high school moment: Mexico Missions Trip and the Student Sections at Games
Most influential teacher: Mr. Josh Caputo in Bible; He helped me through a lot of biblical and faith questions.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government, Bibles Studies
School athletics: Baseball, cross country, wrestling
School offices held: Student Body President
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Role, 3x Timothy Award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Movies, Running, Comics
College choice: Judson University in Elgin, Ill.
Intended major/field of study: Ministry
Role model: My dad John Gowey
Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Caring, God Fearing
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to become a pastor and start a church.