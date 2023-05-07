Most memorable high school moment: Most of my favorite moments in high school come from my years playing tennis here, but one of those most memorable was this season when my doubles partner and I won the conference tournament at our flight.

Most influential teacher: Brenda McClure in Physical Education; Mrs. McClure as a gym teacher my freshman and sophomore years and I was given the opportunity last year to be her student aide, which turned into an extremely valuable experience. In the years that I was in her class, I strengthened skills such as problem-solving and working in teams, but my student aide experience was my most influential with her. In discussions both while I helped out with class and during breaks, Mrs. McClure offered me advice and helped me to determine my plans for the future, for which I will be forever grateful.