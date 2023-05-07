Name: Nina Pelli
School: Central High School
Parents: Eric and Kristine Pelli of Salem
Most memorable high school moment: Most of my favorite moments in high school come from my years playing tennis here, but one of those most memorable was this season when my doubles partner and I won the conference tournament at our flight.
Most influential teacher: Brenda McClure in Physical Education; Mrs. McClure as a gym teacher my freshman and sophomore years and I was given the opportunity last year to be her student aide, which turned into an extremely valuable experience. In the years that I was in her class, I strengthened skills such as problem-solving and working in teams, but my student aide experience was my most influential with her. In discussions both while I helped out with class and during breaks, Mrs. McClure offered me advice and helped me to determine my plans for the future, for which I will be forever grateful.
School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Geography Club
School athletics: Tennis
School offices held: National Honor Society President
Honors, letters or awards: National Merit Finalist; 7th Place in Journalism at FBLA Nationals; AP Scholar with Distinction; College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program 22-23 Scholar
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Crocheting; reading; sewing; listening to music
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: English/Computer Science
Role model: My aunt Diane
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind-hearted, skilled, and spirited
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to work in the book publishing field as an editor, helping other people to achieve their dreams as authors.