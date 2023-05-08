Name: Nobert Otieno

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Nobi

Parents: Vincent Ochanda and Josephine Ouma

Most memorable high school moment: Walking through my first math class at KUSD in sophomore year and spilling my tea in front of my future best friends

Most influential teacher: Sam Roochnik in Algebra 2 Honors; He always checked in with us about our mental health during the covid pandemic and spent time to talk about how much the pandemic affected us as teenagers.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, newspaper, video announcements

School offices held: Founder and President of the Video Game Club; Editor-in-chief for ITTV video announcements

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Honor Roll, 2019 to Present, Mayor’s Youth Commission Award, City of Kenosha 2019, Selected to attend the George Mason University Youth Journalism Conference, Finalist in the NATAS Chicago/Midwestern Student Productions, Honorable Mention in the Wisconsin Art Region Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, Awarded the Digital Design Award for Excellence in the 2023 KUSD Art Showcase

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Licensed FAA Part 107 drone operator, Independent Music Producer, 3D Animator, Video Editor, Light design ,VFX artist Mastering and Mixing engineer, Videographer Cinematographer, Photography, Skateboading, Gaming, PC building, Consultation Agent for geeksquad at best buy

College choice: Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California

Intended major/field of study: Film and Television Production

Role model: Casey Neistat

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, passionate, dedicated

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become one of the best directors of photography in history