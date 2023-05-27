Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Omarian Hughes

School: Bradford High School

Mother: Patricia Hughes

Most memorable high school moment: Go to my first FBLA competition events and be placed in my competition.

Most influential teacher: Ahmed Dakwar in Geometry; Mr. Dakwar helped me through some of the tough times in my life. Always encouraged me to challenge myself academically. Helped me become a more vocal and outgoing person.

School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, Link Crew, African American Youth Initiative

School offices held: Treasurer for FBLA

Honors, letters or awards: National Society of High School Scholars

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Art; Basketball; Video games; Reading books

College choice: Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.

Intended major/field of study: Cybersecurity

Role model: Ben Hughes

Three words that best describe my role model: Responsible, Caring, Courageous

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To spread awareness of the many dangers of the internet. Open a business that helps protect people from getting their personal information stolen and gives safety advice for navigating the internet.