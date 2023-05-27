Name: Omarian Hughes
School: Bradford High School
Mother: Patricia Hughes
Most memorable high school moment: Go to my first FBLA competition events and be placed in my competition.
Most influential teacher: Ahmed Dakwar in Geometry; Mr. Dakwar helped me through some of the tough times in my life. Always encouraged me to challenge myself academically. Helped me become a more vocal and outgoing person.
School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, Link Crew, African American Youth Initiative
School offices held: Treasurer for FBLA
Honors, letters or awards: National Society of High School Scholars
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Art; Basketball; Video games; Reading books
College choice: Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.
Intended major/field of study: Cybersecurity
Role model: Ben Hughes
Three words that best describe my role model: Responsible, Caring, Courageous
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To spread awareness of the many dangers of the internet. Open a business that helps protect people from getting their personal information stolen and gives safety advice for navigating the internet.