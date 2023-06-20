Name: Reese Rynberg

School: Central High School

Parents: Jason and Kelly Rynberg of Salem

Most memorable high school moment: My basketball seasons each year.

Most influential teacher: Sarah Vozel in Learning, Earning, and Investing; Sarah was both my teacher and my basketball coach and was always very supportive of me.

School athletics: Basketball

School offices held: Sophomore Class Officer

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Snowboarding

College choice: University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

Intended major/field of study: Biology

Role models: My parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Driven, Compassionate, Hardworking.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become an orthodontist and be able to travel the world.