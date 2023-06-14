Name: Savannah Keaskowski

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: Annie

Parents: John and Alicia Keaskowski

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment would have to be the powder puff game my junior year when we won against the senior team and I got three interceptions.

Most influential teacher: Julie Chase in Spanish; Mrs. Chase always knows how to make her classes engaging and fun. She cares so much about each and every one of her students inside and outside of school always making sure we are taken care of. I am a better student because of the time she has invested in me while being in her class.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society

School athletics: Basketball, cheerleading, softball, tennis

School offices held: Link Crew Cabinet; Captain of the varsity cheer team

Honors, letters or awards: Mayor's Youth Commission Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Outside of school I really enjoy playing my guitar; singing in the worship band at church; playing with my pet bunny Elvis; and working at Under Armour.

College choice: United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Intended major/field of study: Chemistry with a minor of Spanish

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, Confident, Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I would like to become a high ranked officer in the US Navy, such as an Admiral, however, I would also like to have my own big family like the one I grew up in.